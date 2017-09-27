 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Parties With Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar & Manish Malhotra! View Pic

Subscribe to Filmibeat
After a hectic schedule shooting for Padmavati, Deepika Padukone took some time off and headed to chill with her buddies Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra and the four had a gala time chatting the night away! Also, Deepika's fans are wondering if a new movie is brewing and we really hope it does.
Manish Malhotra took to his Twitter handle and posted the picture of the 'fun night' with the caption, "At home funnight with friends @deepikapadukone @karanjohar @S1dharthM." Check out the picture below...
Not The First
This is not the first time she's partying with them though! She has done it previously as well.
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra is famous for his lavish parties at his residence and the who's who of Bollywood attend it.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 10:43 [IST]
