 »   »   » OH MY GOD! Just Like Dad Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Too Thinks Anurag Basu Is Highly IRRESPONSIBLE

Recently, Rishi Kapoor openly thrashed Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu for his irresponsible attitude towards the movie. But he is not the only one who thinks like that.

His son Ranbir Kapoor shares the same views about Anurag. Not just that, Ranbir also revealed that Anurag had the same attitude during the shooting of Barfi! Read his entire interview below.

There Is No Script, No Schedule Ranbir, in an interview with AIB, had also slammed the filmmaker and said, "There is no AD system, no script, no schedule.'' He Will Cancel A Shoot Suddenly ''He will cancel a 40-day shoot on the third day.'' When Barfi Started... ''Like when Barfi started, I was supposed to be intense and serious.'' But He Changed Everything Later "He then wanted to make it fun and then all the Chaplin stuff came." Barfi Was A Hit So We Forgave "Barfi was successful, so we forgive that process (of delaying).'' If Jagga Jasoos Failed.. ''If Jagga Jasoos doesn't work, I don't think this process can be forgiven because it is irresponsible.'' Irresponsible On So Many Levels ''For other people's money, time and other things," he added. What Rishi Kapoor Said About Anurag He told a daily, "You may be the biggest director in the world, but nobody would like to work with you because you are irresponsible. There is somebody else's money involved in this.'' We Trusted You But... ''I trusted you, and this is what you give us? Ranbir hasn't held back on spending money on it. You even threw Govinda out of the film. If you don't want Govinda to work in your film, why did you ask him in the first place?" How Anurag Basu Reacted To It He told a daily, "I want to avoid making any comments against a senior who also happens to be my friend's dad."

Also Read: SENSATIONAL! I'D SLAPPED Shahrukh Khan If He Had Said ANYTHING AGAINST Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Jaya