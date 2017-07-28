 »   »   » Mira Rajput Opens Up About Being Hounded By The Paparazzi! Says It Affects Her Life!

Shahid Kapoor might be used to the cameramen hounding him while he steps out but for his wife Mira Rajput, all this is something new and she is finding it hard to deal with it as she has a daughter as well, Misha, who finds it irritating when being hounded by the paparazzi for no reason. Mira opened up to HT and said that what's written about her really affects her life.

"After all, I haven't been doing this for many years. Also, they say that, 'a picture speaks a thousand words' but a picture can also create a thousand stories. I think everyone including the actors - sometimes feel that it's an invasion of privacy. It's just that they are just more adept in dealing with it."