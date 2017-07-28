 »   »   » Mira Rajput Opens Up About Being Hounded By The Paparazzi! Says It Affects Her Life!

Mira Rajput Opens Up About Being Hounded By The Paparazzi! Says It Affects Her Life!

Shahid Kapoor might be used to the cameramen hounding him while he steps out but for his wife Mira Rajput, all this is something new and she is finding it hard to deal with it as she has a daughter as well, Misha, who finds it irritating when being hounded by the paparazzi for no reason. Mira opened up to HT and said that what's written about her really affects her life.

"After all, I haven't been doing this for many years. Also, they say that, 'a picture speaks a thousand words' but a picture can also create a thousand stories. I think everyone including the actors - sometimes feel that it's an invasion of privacy. It's just that they are just more adept in dealing with it."

Mira Rajput revealed that what's written about her in the news affects her life.

She also said that she finds it hard to digest the fact that the paparazzi is always out there wherever she goes.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in the recent past and are the hot topic of the town; hence, the paparazzi follow them everywhere.

Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha also gets disturbed by seeing so many people surrounding her at one go.

Mira Rajput revealed that she finds it awkward that people walk up to her asking for selfies, but she said she smiles and accepts it.

Being a celebrity is a hard thing as there's a lot to deal with.

Shahid Kapoor easily manages the paparazzi but not all of them can handle it the way he does.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one lovely couple!

Story first published: Friday, July 28, 2017, 11:37 [IST]
