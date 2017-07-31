 »   »   » PUTTING RUMOUR TO REST! Salman Khan Didn't Recommend Mouni Roy For Akshay Kumar's Gold

While popular TV actress Mouni Roy is all geared up for her Bollywood debut, Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, there were strong whispers in the tinsel town that the pretty lady was recommended by Salman Khan for this film.

However, producer Ritesh Sidhwani brushed off all these rumours at the success bash of his web series 'Inside Edge' and said that she has bagged the role on the basis of her talent and not on anyone's recommendation.



Nobody Recommended Her Sidhwani said, "To be honest, nobody recommended her. She is talented... "

Mouni Gave A Fantastic Audition He said, "It's like taking away someone's talent by saying that somebody recommended her. She was actually auditioned for that part and she gave a fantastic audition."

No Recommendations Ritesh further added, "We all -- Farhan (Akhtar), Reema (Kagti) and everyone watched the audition and we chose her. So, just like all others, she was actually auditioned and after that she got the part. It was not based on recommendations."

Mouni Is Playing The Lead Role He also confirmed that Mouni is playing the lead role with Akshay Kumar, and that the film is at present being shot in Leeds.

Akshay Kumar's Gold Spans 12 Years Earlier, director Reema Kagti had revealed that Gold is not a historical account of the hockey match that India played at the 1948 Olympics and brought home India's first gold medal. She had said, "Mine would be a fictional take on what actually happened. The game of hockey would feature prominently in the plot. But there will also be a strong human drama playing at the forefront. And it wouldn't be just the Olympics victory in 1948 we will be looking at. Gold will look at 12 crucial years in India's history."

Akshay Was The First And Only Choice She had further added, "It is a dream casting. I couldn't have hoped for a better lead actor for my film. Come to think of it my earlier two films Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Talaash worked because of the brilliant actors I got."



