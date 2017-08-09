 »   »   » Mouni Roy BLAMES These People For Spreading Rumours About Her Being Upset With Akshay Kumar's Gold!

It's a known fact that 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy will be debuting in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold. She has already kickstarted the shooting for this film.

Amidst all this, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Mouni isn't pleased with the film since her role is just limited to playing Akky's love interest. Is there some truth in these reports? Find out what Mouni has to say...

Mouni Calls These Reports 'Rubbish'

The actress was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "I really don't know who plants all these rubbish news."

'Some People Really Hate Me'

She further added, "I'm almost sure that some people really hate me. All I have to say is please wait till the film releases. I'm very happy and even more grateful that I'm a part of this project."

Mouni Refuses To Divulge Details

The actor, who is bound by a contract, did not divulge other details about the film.

Salman Khan Didn't Not Recommend Mouni's Name For Gold

Initially, one heard that Salman Khan had recommended Mouni's name for Gold. But, producer Ritesh Sidhwani rubbished these reports and Mouni bagged the role solely on merits and no one's recommendations.

She Had Given A Fantastic Audition

Ritesh was quoted as saying, "To be honest, nobody recommended her. She is talented... It's like taking away someone's talent by saying that somebody recommended her. She was actually auditioned for that part and she gave a fantastic audition."


Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is slated to release on 15th August, 2018.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 9, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
