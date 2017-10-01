 »   »   » CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Prabhas & Anushka Shetty Party Together With Raveena Tandon, See Picture!

Rumoured lovebirds Prabhas & Anushka Shetty's latest picture is doing rounds on the social media for all the right reasons. The duo was seen partying hard in Hyderabad with none other than Raveena Tandon, who shares a very warm bond with Prabhas.

The trio was also accompanied by Rana Daggubati and their picture is a strong proof that the Baahubali team shares a very warm bond with each other. Have a look at their picture below..

Raveena With The Baahubali Team "#aboutlastnight #partyinghyderabadstyle #fun #food #friends #thebahubaliway," wrote Raveena Tandon, while sharing this picture. On that Note, Check Out More Lovely Pics Of The Baahubali Trio.. It's not the first time, when we witnessed the crackling off-screen chemistry of Prabhas, Anushka & Rana. How Sweet Is That! Every now & then, the trio have praised each other and not even a single time they were in the news for any kind of indifference. One Of The Most Loved Selfie Of Prabhas-Rana-Anushka On that note, presenting you one of the most loved selfies of the Baahubalu trio, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati. Anushka Is Rana’s ‘Bro’ While promoting Baahubali 2, Rana Daggubati & Anushka Shetty had revealed once that Anushka treats Rana as her brother, while Rana treats her as his ‘bro'. Cool na?

