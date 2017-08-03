 »   »   » SHOCKER! Ranveer Singh's Girlfriend Left Him For Aditya Roy Kapur; INSIDE DETAILS

Ranveer Singh is the heartthrob of the nation. Girls can do anything to get a glimpse of the dashing actor. But do you know Ranveer Singh's girlfriend ditched him for Aditya Roy Kapur

Well, we are not joking here. Read all the inside details straight from the horse's mouth.

Aditya Has Always Been A Hotty Ranveer told Neha Dhupia in her chat show, "So here's the thing about Aditya, he's always been a hotty. Even when we were 16-17.'' And I Was Like... ''I was like this, like a preppy tight T-shirt boy from HR college.'' He Was All Athletic.. ''And he was like this Afro keeping hippy boy, you know, he was a fast bowler and he was all athletic and all." He Was Every Girl's Fantasy In Junior College "Ya, he was like every girl's fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her.'' I Was Crazy About That Girl ''It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me.'' She Left Me For Aditya ''It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur." And Now Ranveer Is dating The Hottest Girl! Well, Ranveer Singh finally got lucky and is dating the hottest girl of Bollywood. Need we say her name?

