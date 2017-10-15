 »   »   » Ranveer Singh To Start Work On Rohit Shetty's Action Film Next Year

Director Rohit Shetty says he will start filming his hardcore action-drama featuring Ranveer Singh by the middle of next year.

This is the first time the director-actor duo have teamed up, and Rohit says Ranveer is enthusiastic to work with him.



In an interview with PTI, Rohit says, "I will start the film next year in May or June. It is a hardcore action film. It is a space which Ranveer has not explored and he wanted to do this with me. People will love that also. I don't think it will be difficult to present him in this space (action)."



The Singham director says his team is currently working on the final draft of the script.



Rohit also had plans to remake Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff's 1989 superhit film Ram Lakhan and Gulzar's 1982 directorial venture Angoor.



"We have kept 'Ram Lakhan' remake on the back burner. I have 'Angoor' remake as well in my kitty. I will make it as and when things materialise."



Besides directing, Rohit is also keen on producing films.



"There are lot of things in the pipeline which we will greenlight soon. I will be producing a Marathi film with a new boy. It is at an early stage."



Rohit is looking forward to the release of Golmaal Again, that will open in cinemas on October 20.



Credits: PTI