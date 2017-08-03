 »   »   » Awww So Cute! Salman Khan Plays With A Cute Little Baby! View Pictures

Salman Khan just melted the hearts of a lot of people by playing with a cute little baby in a narrow residential area and the baby is seen to be happy in the company of Salman and his mother and aunt look excited that a Bollywood star has come to their doorstep and is playing with their child.
We all know how much Salman Khan loves children and this picture really proves the point! Check out the pics and the video clip below...
That's why Salman Khan is so special 😍 He has a GOLDEN heart 💛 we love him forever 😊❤ . . . Salman Khan neden mi çok özel? Onun altın bir kalbi var 💛 onu sonsuza kadar seviyoruz 💙 - - #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #Salman #BeingHuman #SalmanKhanTeamTurkey #SalmanKhanTurkey #Bollywood #SalmanHappinessIsLife #SalmanKhanMeriJaan #SalmanSpreadsLove #SalmanKhanRules #SalmanKhanNo1Worldwide #SalmanKhanGoldenHeart #WeLoveSalmanKhanForever #SalmanKhanKiJaiHo #OneAndOnlySalmanBhai #SalmanKhanFans #SKTTVideo
A post shared by Salman Khan Team Turkey 💙 (@salmankhanteamturkey) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:58am PDT