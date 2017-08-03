 »   »   » Awww So Cute! Salman Khan Plays With A Cute Little Baby! View Pictures

Awww So Cute! Salman Khan Plays With A Cute Little Baby! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Salman Khan just melted the hearts of a lot of people by playing with a cute little baby in a narrow residential area and the baby is seen to be happy in the company of Salman and his mother and aunt look excited that a Bollywood star has come to their doorstep and is playing with their child.

We all know how much Salman Khan loves children and this picture really proves the point! Check out the pics and the video clip below...

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan plays with a cute little baby! The picture is so cool, right?

Star With A Heart

Star With A Heart

It's good to see Salman Khan going out of his way and making people happy!

Children Are God

Children Are God

Salman Khan loves children and these pictures prove it.

Being Happy

Being Happy

The little boy's mother is delighted that a big star has come to their doorstep.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

The little kid will grow up one day and be proud of himself with this!

That's why Salman Khan is so special 😍 He has a GOLDEN heart 💛 we love him forever 😊❤ . . . Salman Khan neden mi çok özel? Onun altın bir kalbi var 💛 onu sonsuza kadar seviyoruz 💙 - - #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #Salman #BeingHuman #SalmanKhanTeamTurkey #SalmanKhanTurkey #Bollywood #SalmanHappinessIsLife #SalmanKhanMeriJaan #SalmanSpreadsLove #SalmanKhanRules #SalmanKhanNo1Worldwide #SalmanKhanGoldenHeart #WeLoveSalmanKhanForever #SalmanKhanKiJaiHo #OneAndOnlySalmanBhai #SalmanKhanFans #SKTTVideo

A post shared by Salman Khan Team Turkey 💙 (@salmankhanteamturkey) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Salman Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: salman khan
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos