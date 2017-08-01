 »   »   » TIT FOR TAT! Sidharth Malhotra's Perfect Reply For Rumours About Him Being Unhappy With A Gentleman

Sidharth Malhotra is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'A Gentleman'. Amidst all this, there were recently reports surfacing on the internet about the actor being unhappy with the film.

However it turns out to be mere rumours as the actor himself took to his Twitter handle to reveal the truth. Here's what he had to say...



What's interesting that Sid opted for a very quirky way to clarify the rumors as he mentioned someone who looks like him was spreading the rumors. 'A Gentleman' revolves around mistaken identity, which he hinted at through his tweet.



Sidharth has worked hard on the film, wherein he also practiced most of the stunts himself. It was wrongly reported that the actor feels his efforts are not bearing fruit.



Well, looks like the gossipmongers got a taste of their own medicine!



Produced by Fox Star Studios, 'A Gentleman' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty and is slated to release on August 25th, 2017.