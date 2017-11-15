 »   »   » Subramanian Swamy Attacks Deepika Padukone! Questions Her 'Lecture On Regression'!

The controversy surrounding Padmavati spilled into the streets as several outfits staged protests against the film and even threatened to burn down theatres that screen the movie. Fed up with all these threats, Deepika Padukone lashed out by saying, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy questioned Deepika's lecture on regression and tweeted, "Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective." A user replied that "She is a Dutch citizen" and Mr. Swamy latched on to it and replied, "If true, she must disclose why. This is purely an Indian only debate."
