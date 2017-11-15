 »   »   » Subramanian Swamy Attacks Deepika Padukone! Questions Her 'Lecture On Regression'!

Subramanian Swamy Attacks Deepika Padukone! Questions Her 'Lecture On Regression'!

Posted By:
The controversy surrounding Padmavati spilled into the streets as several outfits staged protests against the film and even threatened to burn down theatres that screen the movie. Fed up with all these threats, Deepika Padukone lashed out by saying, "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy questioned Deepika's lecture on regression and tweeted, "Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective." A user replied that "She is a Dutch citizen" and Mr. Swamy latched on to it and replied, "If true, she must disclose why. This is purely an Indian only debate."

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at Deepika Padukone for her 'regression' comments.

She was referring to the ongoing protests targeting her upcoming film Padmavati.

She said "where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."

The statement Deepika made has not gone down well with several outfits.

Even Subramanian Swamy's followers have turned their axes against Deepika Padukone.

Several fringe outfits have threatened to burn down theatres screening Padmavati.

A user on Subramanian Swamy's tweet said Deepika is a Dutch citizen!

Subramanian Swamy replied to his tweet in a positive way saying, "If true, she must disclose why".

Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Padmavati is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.


Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 13:22 [IST]
