 »   »   » SULTRY SIREN! Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her HOT Body In This New Still From Tiger Zinda Hai Song

The trailer of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai left everyone impressed. It's got lots of action, drama and of course some sizzling romance too!

Now everyone is eagerly waiting for the film's first song titled 'Swag Se Swagat' to hit the internet. Well, the makers know how to keep the audience glued to the latest updates on the film. And that's why, this morning they released a fresh still from the film. Can't wait to feast your eyes on it? Then check it out here...



Sexy Lady On The Floor In this new still, Kat is giving us some immense fitness goals with her oh-so-hot body. Pairing up a black body suit with white tie-up shirt and black ankle-length fur boots, the leggy lass is making us go 'olalaa'!

Oh-So-Tease Last evening, the makers had released this still featuring Katrina in a military green shirt and army green shots and ufff..we just couldn't take our eyes off her!





The Secret Behind Kat's Gorgeous Looks Talking about how she's got the perfect bod, Katrina told a leading daily, "There are different types of training that I have gone through like swimming, kick-boxing, Pilates, MMA because of the nature of the film Tiger Zinda Hai is and the nature of action which Ali wanted in the film. So when the song shoot came, honestly I just maintained what I had been doing for the film."





Swag Se Swagat The much awaited song was filmed on a picturesque beach in Greece. In fact, director Ali Abbas Zafar roped in 100 dancers which included ballerina, hip-hop and Afro-dance hall performers from countries like Greece, France Trinidad and Tobago amongst others for this track.

We Just Can't Wait To Watch Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Super Hot Chemistry Speaking about the song, Ali said, "In Ek Tha Tiger everyone had loved Salman and Katrina's chemistry, so for us, it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been given in terms of their chemistry, how they are styled and the locations. They are looking the best they have looked together and we are absolutely thrilled about that. Everyone already knows that both Salman and Katrina have this unspoken sizzling chemistry on screen and what this song does is, it exploits it in the most beautiful way."



Well, 22nd December, you better arrive soon!