 »   »   » THE RACE BEGINS! Salman Khan Shares A Photo from The Mahurat Shot Of Race 3

Lights, camera and action! The much awaited action thriller Race 3 hit the shooting floors yesterday.
Salman Khan later shared a picture from the sets of the mahurat shot in Mumbai. Have a look at it here...
He Is Looking Damn Handsome
The superstar captioned the picture as, "Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein." Aww...isn't that sweet of him?
A New Avatar Of Salman
Over the years, Salman has time and again treated the audience with his high octane action stunts onscreen. Now, he is all set to take the Race franchise to new heights with his patent style.
Star Power
The first two instalments of Race have been an audience favorite and emerged as a Hit amongst the masses. With Salman leading the third installment of the franchise, Race 3 is being touted as a record breaking film already.
Shades Of Grey
Earlier while talking to a leading daily, producer Ramesh Taurani had mentioned, "Salman's character is completely grey in Race 3 and it's an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one - something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them - we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2."
A Terrific Ensemble
Race 3 has a stellar ensemble cast which comprises of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.