Tiger Shroff's 'Beanie' Look For Baaghi 2! View Pictures

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Baaghi 2 and reports are doing the rounds that he'll portray a bald look in the movie in the second half of the film and is lately seen sporting a beanie whenever he steps out.

We're so used to seeing Tiger Shroff with his curly long hair, that it'll come as a shock if we see him in a bald avatar. Check out his pictures below sporting uber cool beanies and maybe the next time we share pictures of him, it'll be in his bald look for Baaghi 2.

Beanie Tiger

Beanie Tiger

Reports state that Tiger Shroff will portray a bald look in Baaghi 2.

Surprising Move

Surprising Move

We're so used to seeing Tiger with long hair that it'll come as a surprise seeing him bald.

Full On Action

Full On Action

Baaghi 2 will have action-packed scenes that'll blow your head off!

Starcast

Starcast

The film also stars Disha Patani in a lead role.

