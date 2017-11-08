 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai: Fans Go Berserk Watching Salman Khan's Action Packed Avatar!

The trailer of Salman Khan's much-awaited Indian spy thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai is finally out. It promises to be a complete action drama along with some blockbuster dialogues.

The superstar is seen performing some high-end stunts with his out of the box dialogues which surely makes for a whistle frenzy blockbuster.



Fans went all out to praise their star for his dialogue delivery, stunts as well as the ruffled look and hot avatar.



Salman is looking to be in one of his best avatars in the trailer and girls can be seen gushing about the same on social media. Fans posted stills from the trailer of Salman gazing the screen with just one rugged look of his. They are already terming the film to be a blockbuster. The trailer received the highest number of views in a short span showing us the star power Salman has.



The previous part of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012 also got accolades to Salman for his portrayal of a RAW agent. Salman's action thriller is coming back on screen after a long time and fans are rejoicing watching it in the trailer itself.



The espionage thriller is supposed to hit the theatres on 22nd December 2017. While the trailer itself received so much of a crazy response we can't wait to watch fans reactions when the film releases. It will surely be a treat to watch Salman in this action avatar!



Earlier while speaking to media, Salman had revealed that TZH is inspired by a real life incident. He was quoted as saying, "The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It's a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me".



He had further added, "Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than 'Ek Tha Tiger' for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action."