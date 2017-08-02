 »   »   » 'Who Is Bhairavi Goswami?'- Kriti Sanon Hits Back At Hate Story Actress Who Body-Shamed Her!

We had told you about how a few days back, actress Bhairavi Goswami of 'Hate Story' fame body-shamed Kriti Sanon. The former received a lot of flak on social media on her disgusting comments and even got trolled for making such unsavoury remarks on Kriti.

Now, in the latest turn of events, Kriti has hit back at Bhairavi in the most epic way. Scroll down to read all the deets here...

How It All Began Kriti had shared a video of herself dancing on the popular song Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan. KRK's Distasteless Comment As usual, KRK took a potshot at Kriti and wrote, "Ye Dekho Kiriti Bechari, Raabta Ke flop Hone Ke Baad, mentally disturb Ho Gayee Hai." Bhairavi Goswami Body-Shames Kriti But what came as a shocker was when Hate Story actress Bhairavi Goswami wrote in response to KRK's tweet, "She is really behaving like a deranged woman. How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper Even college students look better." Now, Kriti Lashes Back Out Bhairavi While Bhairavi's disgusting post received flak, everyone was eagerly waiting to see how Kriti would react to this. Now finally while talking to the media for Bareilly Ki Barfi promotions, the leggy lass has given Bhairavi a piece of her mind. Who Is Bhairavi Goswami? Kriti responded by saying, "Who is Bhairavi Goswami?" She Got A Lot Of Publicity She further added, "I think, I'm just happy for her. She got a lot of publicity. Now you guys know her name also, so yeah."

All we could say here is 'Well done Kriti'! What about you folks? Do you think she give the apt reply?