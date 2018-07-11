 »   »   »  Ajay Devgn To Play Chanakya In Neeraj Pandey's Next; Has This To Say About His Role!

Ajay Devgn Makes The Announcement

The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Looking forward to playing #Chanakya, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History, directed by @neerajpofficial. @RelianceEnt @FFW_Official @PlanC_Studios @ShitalBhatiaFFW

Chanakya Is An Exciting Work Of Passion For Neeraj Pandey

In a press statement, Neeraj Pandey was quoted as saying, "I have been developing this film on Chanakya for some time now. It is an exciting work of passion for me, and I am sure audiences will love Ajay's portrayal of the visionary genius."

Ajay Is Excited To Play Chanakya

A leading daily quoted Ajay as saying, " I am truly looking forward to playing Chanakya. I have observed Neeraj Pandey's work closely and I know Neeraj will tell this story with the clarity and passion that it needs to be told."

Who Was Chanakya?

For those who ain't aware, Chanakya is said to have played a major role in establishing the Chandragupta Maurya dynasty. He is credited to have written epic books like Chanakya Niti and Arthshashtra and his work is thought of as an important precursor to classical economics. Also identified as Vishnugupta and Kautilya, Chanakya is considered the pioneer of the field of political science and economics in India.

It's Raining Biopics

It looks like Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju reinforced the success mantra of biopics in Hindi cinema. We have Hrithik Roshan coming up with Super 30, Shahrukh Khan doing a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, a biopic on Gulshan Kumar titled Mogul, Ajay Devgn with Tanaji: The Unsung Hero and there are also talks about a biopic on Kalpana Chawla and a sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.