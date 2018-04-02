 »   »   » Disha Patani On Her Struggling Days: I Had Just Rs. 500 With Me When I Came To Mumbai

Disha On Why She Is Extra Careful When It Comes To Signing Films

"I'm not from a filmi background, so I don't know if my films will always work and if people will give me another chance. So, I've to be super careful. I love acting and I want to keep getting the chance to perform."



Disha On Her Rejections

She recalled, "There have been "so many of them. A film was supposed to start and they replaced me with someone else. That was my launch film. But everything happens for a reason. I learned early that rejections make you stronger. Each time you feel there's something missing in you, you get that motivation to work harder."



Disha On Her Struggling Days

"I'm a very positive person. Maybe I was not prepared [at that time]. Also, I left my studies and I came to Mumbai. For a college girl to come to a new city not knowing anyone wasn't easy. I was living alone, making my own money and never asked my family [for money]. I came to Mumbai with ₹500 and after a point, I didn't have any money."



The Hard Period

"I used to go for a lot of auditions, mostly for TV commercials, as there was this constant pressure on me that if I don't get a job this month, how I will pay my rent. Everything I did was a job until I started to enjoy acting. My life was [like]: work, come home and sleep! I'd get so bored if I wasn't working and I'd think what am I doing in my life."



She Wants People To See Her As An Actor

Disha admitted that she was waiting for something that'll help her "improve her acting skills and people's perspective" about how they look at her. "I want them to see me as an actor."



Disha On The Pressures Of Doing A Sequel

"Since I was not in first part, I didn't have that pressure or apprehension. I think Tiger would have more because he has done the first part. For me, this was a fresh script and I was always very confident while shooting."



Is She Insecure About Tiger Shroff Stealing Away Limelight From Her In Baaghi 2?

To this she replied, "Even I got a message from someone [about this] and I told my manager to reply. Don't know who wrote this. I've been promoting [the film] with him (Tiger) everywhere, so I don't see a reason why I would complain."

