 »   »   » Dutt Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor's Reunion On The Last Day Of Shoot; Don't Miss Inside Pics!

After months of gruesome shooting schedule, team Dutt biopic finally called it a wrap yesterday. The film which is touted to be one of the most awaited movies of 2018 revolves around the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

The last day of the shoot saw the reunion of ex lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor who made their debut together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Ten years later, the two actors will be seen sharing screen space again in this biopic.



Of course, after working hard for so many months, the team of Dutt biopic had every reason to celebrate. We bring you some inside pictures and videos...



Ranbir- Sonam Look 'Aww'dorable Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor posed for a picture with director Rajkumar Hirani and we must say it made up for such an adorable picture!

Here's Another One Look at the happiness on their faces! We so know that feeling, guys!

A 'Cake-lious' Goodbye Of course, after all the hard work, you definitely 'own' those cakes.

That Funny Look On Ranbir's Face Bet, he's in no mood to share that piece of cake with anyone!

Time To 'Pop' Some Champagne Remember that 'champagne-popping' scene from Badtameez Dil track? These pictures definitely took us back to those days.

The Epic Groupfie Ranbir is all game for the pout in this picture.

But That's Doesn't Mean 'No More Selfies' Some more of Ranbir's crazy moments from the sets!



Earlier while talking to a leading daily about reuniting with Ranbir for the Dutt biopic, Sonam had said, "I don't think I have changed either. He is such a fine actor. We just have 10 years of experience. But it was fabulous working with him. We shot in ND studios for Saawariya and for this film we shot at the same place. So it was deja vu."



The first pictures of Ranbir flaunting his Dutt look on the sets received a thumbs up from the audience and now everybody is eagerly waiting for the movie to release on 15th June!



Till then you folks enjoy these inside videos from Dutt sets that will surely beat away your Monday blues...



Video- Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of #DuttBiopic today. 🎉🎂

