 »   »   » HOTNESS ON BEACH! Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez To ROMANCE LIKE THIS In Race 3

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez make a sizzling hot pair on-screen. After Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick, the duo will be seen sharing screen once again in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.
The shooting for the film is going on in full swing. Recently director Remo gave a glimpse of the crackling chemistry of the lead pair of Race 3 couple marking the occasion of the Mumbai schedule wrap.
Just a sneak peek into the chemistry caused a roar amongst the audience raising the interest of the audience. Meanwhile, here's some fresh news pouring in from the team...
Getting Beachy
The makers are all set to treat the audience with a beach song in Pattaya, Bangkok. The star cast Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will be heading to the international destination for the upcoming schedule of the film, while Anil Kapoor will join the team for the UAE schedule in March.
Salman & Jacqueline To Set The Screens On Fire
The sizzling number scheduled to shoot on the beaches of Pattaya will be at par with the hot numbers 'Jumme Ki Raat' and 'Hangover' from Kick. Director Remo D'Souza will be choreographing the song during a 20-day schedule, which will also include action sequences.
Love Is In The Air
Confirming the details of the song, Producer Ramesh Taurani said, "Yes, Salman and Jacqueline will be shooting a romantic number during the Bangkok schedule. We have shortlisted two songs and are yet to decide which one we will finally go with".
What's Up With Daisy Shah?
The actress recently fractured her foot while shooting recently will be accompanying the team. Her scenes will be shot in a way to conceal the injury.
There's Some Pole Dancing Too!
Impressed by Jacqueline's pole dancing skills, the makers of Race 3 have also included a pole dance sequence in the film. Remo was earlier quoted as saying, "Jacqueline is a very hard working girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills hence we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level."
Taking forward the super hit franchise of Race, the action thriller will feature the blockbuster Jodi of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez for the second time after the success of Kick.
The audience would be up for a treat to witness Superstar Salman Khan back in the action avatar post the humungous success of his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.
Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.