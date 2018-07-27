 »   »   »  Indian Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dons 30 Kgs Lehenga; Looks All Things Glittery [PICS]

Related Articles
Day 2 of India Couture Week 2018, which took place on July 26, saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, walking the runway and closing the show for designer Shane and Falguni Peacock. The ongoing fashion week took place in the capital city. Dressed in a golden-coloured lehenga with intricate embroidery, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked all things glittery and we just can't have enough of her. Have a look at her pictures..
Kareena Looks Breathtaking
These pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan will surely leave you spellbound. The actress pulled off the look with élan and poise.
Bebo Never Fails To Slay!
Be it any event or runway, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to slay and her ‘on the point' looks always grab eyeballs.
Kareena’s Lehenga Weighed 30 Kgs
During the backstage chit-chat, Kareena Kapoor Khan also mentioned that her lehenga weighed 30 kgs and she only did it only for designer duo Falguni and Shane.
Kareena On The Work Front
Kareena was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film did amazing business at the box office and also entered the Rs. 100 crore club.
Buzz is rife that she has already signed Dharma Production's next film and she will star opposite Akshay Kumar.