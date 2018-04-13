 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Kill It In Veere Di Wedding Song Shoot!

The Girl Gang

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Farah Khan and Rhea Kapoor look like they're all set to paint the town red with their glamorous looks and hot outfits.

Eye Candy Of The Month

The glam girl gang can be voted 'eye candy of the month' every single month of the year, folks! They look so good that they should keep winning every single time.

Bad Boy Shah

Kareena Kapoor, Soman Kapoor and Farah Khan pose with singer and composer Bad Boy Shah and we're sure that the song will end up being a party anthem and will be played for years to come on the dance floors all across the country.

But First, Selfie!

The truth of our modern age is no matter where you are and what you do, it's always important to click a selfie and Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan are doing just that.

The Make-up Room

Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar get ready to shoot for their song in Veere Di Wedding and we're glad that we got to see vanity room pictures.

Swara Bhaskar Instagram Stories

Swara Bhaskar shared a few Instagram stories from the sets of Veere Di Wedding song shoot along with Bad Boy Shah and the duo seemed to have a lot of fun together.

Shikha Talsania Says She's Ready For A Party!

Shikha Talsania posted an Instagram story saying that she's ready for a party with her girl gang anytime of the day.

Dancing In Heels

Shikha Talsania shared her plight of dancing in heels but we're sure that it was worth it. Also, that's a cool bag there isn't it?