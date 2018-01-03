 »   »   » SPOOKY! Kareena Kapoor's STRANGE Dream About Soha Ali Khan's Pregnancy Will Make You Jaw Drop!

Soha Ali Khan were blessed with a baby girl last year. After Inaaya's birth Soha launched her first book 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous'.

In that book, Soha Ali Khan has revealed a very interesting incident in which Kareena Kapoor dreamt about her pregnancy. Read what she wrote, below.

Kareena's Strange Dream "In fact a spooky thing happened the other day, which prompted us to spill the beans to Bhai and Kareena. I woke up to a text message from her which said, "I had a dream that you're pregnant. Please check. WEIRD." Bebo's Sixth Sense "I poked Kunal in the ribs to wake him up so he could read it too. ‘Maybe she has a new maternal sixth sense or something' he mumbled sleepily.'' Soha's Reply ''I wrote back some fluff about how a dream about being pregnant actually symbolized something deeper and that perhaps she was suddenly feeling a closer connection to me which I was appreciative of. There was no reply." What Happened Next... Soha writes, "Only a few hours later, as we were returning home from a lunch we stopped at a traffic light under a bridge.'' That Hoarding Was A Sign ''There was a massive hoarding of Kareena holding a home pregnancy test and saying, "Aaj mujhe good news mili." It was a sign, literally. And so we told them."

On a related note, at the launch of Soha's book, Kareena Kapoor had revealed, "If there's anyone in the family who we all can turn to, when Amma (Sharmila) is all worked up, if there's one person that can control the situation, that's Soha. I truly believe that she is the torch-bearer of the family and this title doesn't do justice (to her) because famous or no famous, she is the grounding on which all of us stand.''

She had added, ''I've never seen any other daughter, I am a daughter myself, I don't know if I could've done the way she looked after him. And that to me, is a solid woman. So here's to you Soha. I'm sure Abba is listening to all of this.''

