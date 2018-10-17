 »   »   »  #MeToo : After YRF Sacked Ashish Patil, Twitterati Demands Stand From Anushka, Ranveer & Others!

Yash Raj Films has been in the headlines recently due to the sexual harassment allegations against their Talent and Business Head Ashish Patil. In a #MeToo expose, an Anonymous survivor has opened up on social media and YRF about her disturbing encounter with Ashish Patil. In the wake of the allegations, while YRF has sacked Ashish, Twitter demands for Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra to take a strong stand.

In a Twitter trend Ashish Patil netizens demanded that BTown's gen next stars voice a strong opinion on the Me Too movement. While India has woken up to take a strong stand in support of the #MeToo movement, with Bollywood trend setters like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar who have disassociated themselves with the alleged accused, Bollywood's gen next steers clear from voicing their opinion on the issue.

India's very own Me Too movement has hit Bollywood, unraveling some of BTown's most dirty secrets and exposing industry heavy weights. The latest gut wrenching expose of YRF Talent and Business Head - Ashish Patil. Known to be one of the most influential names running the show at Yash Raj Films, Ashish Patil has been accused by a woman with allegations of sexual exploitation.

An anonymous survivors have taken solace of social media and ZoomTv to share their story of sexual harassment at workplace. While first tweeting about her disturbing encounter with Ashish Patil inside YRF Office premises, this lead to the accused being sent on an administrative leave.

#MeToo Sharing an anonymous survivor account of a former model and former aspiring actress who has spoken against Ashish Patil of YashRaj Films of sexually exploiting her.

The survivor claimed to approach Ashish Patil for work when she was allegedly asked for sexual favours and raped on the pretext of landing her a job. Post the empty promises of giving her work, the girl exposed the industry heavy weight that lead to him being sacked by YRF.

The impact of #MeToo movement had put immense pressure on YRF, who yesterday in a statement said, "Yash Raj Films terminates the services of Mr. Ashish Patil: Vice President Brand Partnerships and Talent Management & Business and Creative Head Y-Films, with immediate effect."

Here's what netizens had to say -

Rapist Ashish Patil was allowed to run YRF talent for such a long time. Anushka, Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushman, Parineeti have a lot to answer.

Ashish Patil is controlling his twitter account by using it in protected mode. If he had only controlled his 1-inch , this wouldn't have happened.#metoo

After this I quit the industry and left the dreams of becoming an actress, "Ashish Patil of Yashraj raped a woman



Ashish Patil

Did YRF and staff know abt the Ashish Patil's crimes ? How can something so big be covered up for such a long time #MeTooAgencies

When will Ranvir and Anushka talk about Ashish Patil case? Are they waiting for any approval from YRF?... really waiting for them...

pic.twitter.com/rBNPB6BeXh — Keshav (@SungroyaKeshav) October 17, 2018