 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan Breaks Yet Another Record

It is a well-known fact that Salman Khan is one Bollywood actor who is known to have a Midas touch!

His super successful run is a testimony of the actor being currently regarded as the Bollywood's towering Superstar.



Having ended 2017 with a bang courtesy the phenomenal success of Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor also kick-started 2018 by setting a new precedent on television by recording exception viewership for his reality shows Bigg Boss.



Salman Khan, who is currently the most sought-after actor in showbiz due to his appeal amongst the masses, has broken records not only on the big screen but also on Television.



Yes, you heard that right! Salman Khan has set a new precedent on the small screen by marking one of the highest primetime TRP's ever with a staggering rating of 3.9, ending Bigg Boss 11 on a high.



Not only has Salman taken the box office by storm with a whopping 338 crores with Tiger Zinda Hai, the Bollywood actor has also emerged as the most watched person on Television.



These records once again have Salman Khan proving to be an audience favorite!



On the work front, the superstar is currently working on Remo D'Souza's Race 3 which has him reuniting with his 'Kick' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. The film boosts of an ensemble cast which include names like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.



Salman has also signed Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which is an official remake of

the South Korean movie 'An Ode To My Father'. Reportedly Bharat will chronicles the superstar's journey from the age of 18-70 and reports suggest that the 52 year old actor will even look like how he did during his Maine Pyaar Kiya days.



Director Ali Abbas Zafar was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya - from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done."

