 »   »   » OYE PUNJABI! Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Do The Bhangra For Baaghi 2

It's A Punjabi Track

The makers of Baaghi 2 have recreated another popular Punjabi track, "Mundiyan To Bach Ke," originally performed by Labh Janjua and penned by Channi Singh, for the sequel featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead.



Here's Why They Chose This Song

"Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and "Mundiyan To Bach Ke" was the mother of the songs released earlier like "Kala Chashma" and "Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Satave" among others. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it," confirms Ahmed who filmed it in a Mumbai studio last month.



Punjabi Tadka

Ahmed Khan shares that while they have retained the hook line, Ginny Diwan has rewritten the Punjabi lyrics in Hindi. "Sandeep Shirodkar has remixed the music and Rahul Shetty who had earlier choreographed "Beat Pe Booty" and is now directing a track for Race 3, has given "Mundiyan To Back Ke" its moves. It is set at a wedding and I asked him to add some Punjabi tadka to the number which is a mix of Bhangra and Bollywood style," adds Ahmed.



Watch Out For Some Sizzling Chemistry

Tiger whose hunky macho look has been grabbing the eyeballs was ready to go to any lengths for this song. His leading lady has been shot like a quintessential heroine and Ahmed is gung-ho about their sizzling chemistry.



It's Something New

"I wanted Tiger and Disha to give us the typical hero-heroine expressions and this amused them in the beginning but two days into the song they got into the groove and even contributed with their own expressions and fun elements to the choreography. It was something new for Disha and Tiger and I kept laughing at her but she really surprised me. Even the back-up dancers connected with the song immediately and as soon as it started playing they were ready for action and reaction," Ahmed signs off with a chuckle.

