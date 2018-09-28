 »   »   »  Farhan Akhtar & Priyanka Chopra Open Up About Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar

Related Articles
- Double Date In Italy: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Hang Out Together!
-
- Isha Ambani's Engagement In Italy: Priyanka Chopra Makes A Stunning Bridesmaid; Nick Jonas Joins Her
- Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Fiancee Priyanka Chopra, Reveals How He Fell In Love With Her!
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Cozy With Nick Jonas In Texas; Their Vacation Photos Look Too Much Fun!
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She's Asthmatic, Says It Can't Stop Her From Achieving Her Goals!
- Rivalry Over Wedding! Deepika Padukone Wants Everything That Priyanka Chopra Gets, Says A Filmmaker
Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 during the shoot of Horn OK Please and also levelled the criticisms against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for being a mute spectator when she was harassed. Nana Patekar has not spoken out about the allegations against him yet, but Ganesh Acharya defended Nana by saying that he's a good man and would never do anything like that. He also stated that the whole controversy is just some sort of a misunderstanding and doesn't remember every minute detail, as it was a decade ago.
Farhan Akhtar Supports Tanushree Dutta's Claims!
Farhan Akhtar supported Tanushree Dutta's claims by replying to journalist Janice Sequeira's Twitter post which said that she was present during the shoot of Horn OK Please and she firsthand saw that Tanushree Dutta was indeed harassed by Nana Patekar. Janice Sequeira had tweeted, "Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of "Horn Ok Please" is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar."
Here's What Farhan Akhtar Said...
"This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn't changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned," tweeted Farhan Akhtar in support of Tanushree Dutta.
Priyanka Chopra Supports Tanushree Dutta's Claims
When Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter, supporting Tanushree Dutta's claims, Priyanka Chopra retweeted Farhan Akhtar's reply and said people need to believe in survivors. She tweeted, "Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors."
Richa Chadha Supports Tanushree Dutta's Claims, Says It Hurts!
"It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation. Her only fault was she didn't back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta."
|
Swara Bhaskar Showed Her Support To Tanushree Dutta
Swara Bhaskar urged people to believe Tanushree Dutta as she's stating the truth.