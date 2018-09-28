 »   »   »  Farhan Akhtar & Priyanka Chopra Open Up About Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar

Farhan Akhtar Supports Tanushree Dutta's Claims!

Farhan Akhtar supported Tanushree Dutta's claims by replying to journalist Janice Sequeira's Twitter post which said that she was present during the shoot of Horn OK Please and she firsthand saw that Tanushree Dutta was indeed harassed by Nana Patekar. Janice Sequeira had tweeted, "Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of "Horn Ok Please" is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar."

Here's What Farhan Akhtar Said...

"This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn't changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned," tweeted Farhan Akhtar in support of Tanushree Dutta.

Priyanka Chopra Supports Tanushree Dutta's Claims

When Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter, supporting Tanushree Dutta's claims, Priyanka Chopra retweeted Farhan Akhtar's reply and said people need to believe in survivors. She tweeted, "Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors."

Richa Chadha Supports Tanushree Dutta's Claims, Says It Hurts!

"It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation. Her only fault was she didn't back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta."

A female assistant director on set of the film speaks up. #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/SjH0foQKbu — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 28, 2018

Swara Bhaskar Showed Her Support To Tanushree Dutta

Swara Bhaskar urged people to believe Tanushree Dutta as she's stating the truth.