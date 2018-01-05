 »   »   » Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor To Release On 29th June 2018!

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited biopic of Sanjay Dutt will now release on 29th June. Director Rajkumar Hirani will be directing the no holds barred, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dutt biopic after the blockbuster hit PK that not only won hearts but broke major records in 2014.

Starring an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor amongst others, the film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited flicks of the year.

Presented by Fox Star, the untitled Dutt biopic is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani and is slated to release on 29th June 2018.