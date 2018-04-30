 »   »   » This Picture Will Make Ranveer Singh Jealous! Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Look So Hot Together

Related Articles
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Update: An Exotic Location Finalized Owing To THIS Reason
- Deepika Padukone Takes Away Our Breath In These Inside Pics From TINGS Photoshoot!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Might Make Anushka Sharma Feel Uncomfortable With THIS Decision!
- Gone Too Soon: Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 11 Years Old Secret Related To Sridevi Post Her Demise
- Will Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman Khan Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?
- How Is Deepika Padukone In Real Life, Humble Or Full Of Attitude? Fans Reveal Her True Personality
- Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?
- Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In White At The TIME 100 Gala & We Can't Stop Staring! PICS
- After TIME's 100 Influential List, Deepika Padukone Stuns On TINGS London Cover
- Mijwan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Had This To Say About Deepika Padukone Before The Ramp Walk!
- Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!
- Mijwan 2018 Live Pics: Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Prove They're The Coolest Ex-flame Of B-town
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Intense Eyes Speak Volumes In This New Poster!
Before dating Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was happily committed to the Kapoor scion. Deepika even got Ranbir's initials tattooed on her nape, but she did not get it removed even after their split. The ex-couple share a great equation and are good friends. They recently turned showstoppers at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 for Manish Malhotra. A candid picture of the two from the event is going viral on the Internet.
And we must say it's always a pleasure to see them together. In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing an embellished lehenga choli with floral motifs while Ranbir is in black bandhgala.
Check It Out
For the uninitiated, Mijwan Fashion Show took place a few days ago but Manish Malhotra shared this behind-the-scenes photoshoot of Ranbir and Deepika as his Instagram story recently.
Deepika Is So Beautiful
Praising Deepika Padukone, Ranbir had told Vogue India, "Deepika Padukone is amazingly talented, so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her."
She Is A Professional
‘'This is a different medium, I have never walked the ramp with her. She's a professional at it; she started with modeling. So, I am excited.''
Ranbir Makes Everything Look Good
When Deepika was asked about Ranbir's style, she told a web portal, "I think I like the way whatever he wears he carries it off with such ease. I think it is in his body language. There is a lot of ease. I think whatever he wears, he carried it off easily and he makes everything look good."
Those Who Don't Know
Shabana Azmi runs Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS), an NGO, which was founded by her father. It was launched with the goal of creating employment opportunities for rural women.
Talking about the same, Shabana Azmi had said in a statement, "My father believed that India's remarkable economic progress can only be meaningful if it reaches rural India, where 80 per cent of the population lives, but is denied access to opportunity. His prophetic words have become my mantra in the work that I do with the weak and the dispossessed. When Kaifi saheb embarked on the journey alone, Mijwan (a village in Uttar Pradesh) did not even figure on the map of India. Today, Mijwan is known all over the world.''
Also Read: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Update: An Exotic Location Finalized Owing To THIS Reason
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.