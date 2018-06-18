English
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals When He Will Get Married, Will Alia Bhatt Be His Bride?

    Touted to be one of the most desirable men in the tinsel town, Ranbir Kapoor's love life has always been under the limelight. Lately, the actor is in a lot of news after he recently confirmed dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt. The next question on everybody's mind is, 'Will the couple tie the knot?'

    Currently Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Sanju' for which he recently took over the social media page of the film. A fan couldn't resist asking him about his marriage plans. Here's what Ranbir replied back-

    Are Wedding Bells Ringing For Ranbir Kapoor?

    Ranbir connected with his fans from the official Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi. One of them asked him, " Ranbir when will you marry ???"

    This Is His Answer

    To which, the 'Sanju' actor replied, " Soon hopefully'. Aww, someone is dropping subtle hints!

    Alia Bhatt On Marriage

    Interestingly in a recent interview, Alia too had opened up about her marriage plans. She had said, " Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I've always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married."

    There Is No Deadline For Marriage

    "Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work,"
    Alia had said.

    Live-In Relationships Ain't Alia's Thing

    She had said, "So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."

    Ranbir Says Alia Has A Positive Influence On His Life

    Recently in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir spoke about Alia bringing a positive influence in his life. He said, "It's only positive and more so because we are working in a film together and I really admire her as an actor." When asked what does he like about being in love, Ranbir said, "I think every human being does extraordinary things only when they are in love."


    Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia grew closer on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. A Mumbai Mirror report had stated Ranbir had asked out the 'Raazi' actress on New Year's Eve last year. Recently Alia was spotted dining with Ranbir and his family and was clicked walking hand-in-hand with his niece Samaira.


    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:27 [IST]
