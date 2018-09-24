 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Stage-dives Into A Crowd Of Fans! Watch Video

Related Articles
As crazy as it might sound, the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh stage-dived into a crowd of fans during the Gully Fest in Mumbai; and the video is trending on social media since last night. At first, it was Rapper Divine who hit the stage and entertained the audiences and Ranveer Singh was in no mood to stay put and arrived with all his swag, jumping to the groove. Just when you thought it can't get much crazier, Ranveer threw his hat and stage-dived right into the crowd and he enjoyed every bit of it!
The Night Belonged To Ranveer Singh
Even though the show Gully Fest was organised for the rappers to entertain the audiences, the night solely belonged to Ranveer Singh, as he stole the thunder right from down under and became the highlight of the event in one go.
Ranveer Singh Plays A Rapper In Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh has learnt the nuances of rap for his upcoming movie Gully Boy, as he plays the role of a professional rapper. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and it's going to be one helluva movie.
This Is Not The First Time
Also, this is not the first time that Ranveer Singh took the crowd by surprise, just a few month ago, Ranveer Singh was at a mall for an event and was mobbed by the fans as soon as he stepped out. The actor then got on top of his car and started dancing, making the audiences go wild and crazy.
Imagine The Fans' Reaction!
Imagine you're at a rap concert and suddenly you get to see Ranveer Singh land on top of you and the crowd in the form of stage-diving. How amazing, right? Watch out from here on, as rap concerts won't be the same again until Gully Boy is released, folks!
On The Work Front
Apart from shooting for Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh is also shooting for his upcoming movie Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan.
Watch the stage-dive videos bleow...
