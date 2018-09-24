English
 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Stage-dives Into A Crowd Of Fans! Watch Video

Ranveer Singh Stage-dives Into A Crowd Of Fans! Watch Video

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    As crazy as it might sound, the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh stage-dived into a crowd of fans during the Gully Fest in Mumbai; and the video is trending on social media since last night. At first, it was Rapper Divine who hit the stage and entertained the audiences and Ranveer Singh was in no mood to stay put and arrived with all his swag, jumping to the groove. Just when you thought it can't get much crazier, Ranveer threw his hat and stage-dived right into the crowd and he enjoyed every bit of it!

    The Night Belonged To Ranveer Singh

    Even though the show Gully Fest was organised for the rappers to entertain the audiences, the night solely belonged to Ranveer Singh, as he stole the thunder right from down under and became the highlight of the event in one go.

    Ranveer Singh Plays A Rapper In Gully Boy

    Ranveer Singh has learnt the nuances of rap for his upcoming movie Gully Boy, as he plays the role of a professional rapper. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and it's going to be one helluva movie.

    This Is Not The First Time

    Also, this is not the first time that Ranveer Singh took the crowd by surprise, just a few month ago, Ranveer Singh was at a mall for an event and was mobbed by the fans as soon as he stepped out. The actor then got on top of his car and started dancing, making the audiences go wild and crazy.

    Imagine The Fans' Reaction!

    Imagine you're at a rap concert and suddenly you get to see Ranveer Singh land on top of you and the crowd in the form of stage-diving. How amazing, right? Watch out from here on, as rap concerts won't be the same again until Gully Boy is released, folks!

    On The Work Front

    Apart from shooting for Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh is also shooting for his upcoming movie Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan.

    Watch the stage-dive videos bleow...

    View this post on Instagram

    Janmashtmi 2k11 , when @ranveersingh jumped on a group of fans , someone said : he did it for money , Today when he repeated dis , I can say proudly he didn't get paid for dis jump , but yes, he has earned a lot of love by doing this. .. Stop trolling , he is a gem, u can't even guess how good he is for his fans. .. There are certain things u do for love, money is a lot, but not everything. Fans all over the world and happiness and trust in their eyes is way more than million dollars. .. And yes , the trust we have in @ranveersingh is way more thn hate in haters .. .. From a proud Ranveerian @aamirr_official .. #ranveersingh #ranveerians #ranveerian #fanboy #fanmoment #concert #love

    A post shared by Ranveer ka Fan Club (@ranveer_ka_fan_club) on Sep 23, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    Baba rapping at #gullyfest With @vivianakadivine last night .. #ranveersingh #gullyfest #vivianakadivine #gullyboy #rappers #rap #rapartist #hiphop #machateraho #bajateraho #music #rapping #rockstar #gullygang #mumbai #rapperlife #mcaltaf #mcscam #raplife #hiphopmusic #masti #simmba #muscular #motivation #baba

    A post shared by Ranveer ka Fan Club (@ranveer_ka_fan_club) on Sep 23, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

    Read more about: ranveer singh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue