 »   »   » Salman Khan BEATS Aamir Khan Hands Down In This One!

Aamir Khan's Dangal ended up being a massive box office hit in China, and the film made significant collections in Fiji as well. Also, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai beat Dangal in Fiji in terms of box office collections and is now the highest grossing Bollywood film in the country.

While Aamir Khan's Dangal made Fiji $ 343,262, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai made Fiji $ 392,502 and counting! Looks like Salman Khan is the King of Box Office not only in India, but in Fiji as well. Check out the top 5 Bollywood films collections in Fiji below...

