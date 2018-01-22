 »   »   » Salman Khan Sings From His Heart And Soul: Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan's good friend Iulia Vantur has praised the superstar for his singing skills and knowledge of music.

Iulia, who has made her singing debut with single "Harjai", said she has often jammed with Salman and enjoys his singing.

"Salman loves singing, writing lyrics. He is acting, dancing, composing. But Salman is a better singer than me. He sings from all his heart and soul. There nothing he can't do.He can do everything," Iulia told PTI.

The Romanian TV anchor-host, however, has no plans to join films and would like to work on her singing skills.

"I have a singing teacher who helps me time to time with 'sargam' and pronunciation. In fact I would love to learn classical music because it's so beautiful.

"When you sing often, you improve. You have to learn the technical part toohow to sing on the mikeand not just enjoy singing," she said.

Iulia said music has also helped her in learning Hindi.

"It's easier for me to sing now. Language is a sound so I find it easier that way and I learnt Hindi like that. Of course, I struggle sometimes with words, some of them are extremely difficult to pronounce," she said.

"Harjai" also marks the singing debut of popular TV host and actor Maniesh Paul.

Credits - PTI