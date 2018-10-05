 »   »   »  Tabu On Andhadhun: When A Character Is Layered, It Is Automatically More Interesting

Tabu On Dark Characters

"I always thought that there is nothing wrong in playing characters that are layered, grey or dark, because a human being is made up of all these feelings, emotions and character traits. I was always happy and excited to portray these things on screen."



Tabu: I've Never Differentiated Between Any Film

Tabu feels fortunate that her collaboration with directors, who have their own varied approach to filmmaking, has resulted in some great films.



"I have been very lucky to be offered all kinds of cinema and roles. Different directors have come to me with varied characters. The common thing is that the characters I have played have been very important for the film and for the story."



"I have been open to different kinds of films and the audiences have also accepted me. I think what has worked or the way I have worked, is that I have never differentiated between any film," she adds.







Tabu On Maintaining A Balance Between Commercial & Off-beat Films

Tabu has struck a fine balance between her mainstream commitments and off-the-centre projects but she insists that she has never altered her approach or given special treatment to a particular type of project.



"I have to act always and I never thought that I should approach a mainstream film differently and an art house or thriller in another way. I have just done my work to the best of my ability and tried to be 100 per cent immersed in the characters I have played."







Tabu On Andhadhun

She currently stars in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun alongside Ayushmann Khurrana,Rajeev Dhawan and Radhika Apte.



The film comes after Drishyam and Missing but Tabu says it would be wrong to box the film into a particular genre.

"I think it is a completely different film and format than Drishyam'. You can't call it a thriller. You just can't classify it into any kind of film because you know Sriram's work and his cinematic language is completely unique to him.



So there is really no label that you can attach to this film. It is also a different kind of experience for actors to do this kind of film and be part of this kind of storytelling, she says.







She Says The Director Does Not Adhere To The Popular Norms Of Storytelling

Sriram clearly defies those cinematic norms. I knew this experience would be entirely new and very learning for me as an actor. To work with different minds has always been very exciting for me and that's what drew me to this film.



I knew what Sriram does with his characters and actors and so I was also very confident that this film would stand out and that it will be a significant role for me to play."

