 »   »   » Say What? Even The Team Of Race 3 Doesn't Know The Climax Of The Film?

The makers of Race 3 shot multiple endings for the film to keep up the suspense of the film so much so that apart from the core team even the cast and crew are unaware of the real climax!

The Salman Khan starrer action thriller is expected to throw up some gripping twists and turns like the first two installments of the franchise. As the climax plays a pivotal part in the story and is the high point of the thriller, the makers opted for shooting multiple endings for Race 3.



With the involvement of multiple characters in the film, it becomes important to keep the climax undercover, hence the makers have come up with this strategy.



While the audience will have to wait to uncover the suspense of the film, even the cast and crew is unaware of the real ending of the film. Only the core team is in the know of the real ending.



Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records.



Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.



Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

