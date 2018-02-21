 »   »   » Oo La La! Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Sizzle In The Latest Poster Of 'Baaghi 2'

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' is buzzing and how! As the audience is all set to witness the power-packed trailer today, the makers have treated us with a sizzling poster of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

After teasing the audience with a sneak peek into 'Baaghi 2' with a teaser and an action poster, the latest posters turn up the heat with the sizzling chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.



The makers of 'Baaghi 2' started the day with a short teaser yesterday, showcasing the calm before the storm. Featuring Tiger Shroff all geared up for his move, the teaser set the mood for the action that the film would offer.



Later in the day, an action-packed poster of 'Baaghi 2' got everyone anticipating for the trailer as it featured Tiger Shroff in an action avatar. Holding a deadly weapon, the actor looked ready to rebel for love.



Now, the latest poster raises the temperature with the 'oh-so-hot' leading couple of the film, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani setting the screen on fire with their chemistry.



Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' will bring to celluloid the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been immense anticipation to witness the duo on silver screen after their hit music video.



Just before the trailer releases today, the makers of 'Baaghi 2' have shared a glimpse of the leading couple to stir the excitement of the audience.



The sequel to the 2016 superhit success 'Baaghi', Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' is all set to upgrade the level of action and thrill in the second instalment.



'Baaghi 2' will showcase Tiger Shroff in a much muscular and deadly avatar as compared to the prequel. The makers are all set to raise new standards for action thrillers with its high octane action sequences.



Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'.

