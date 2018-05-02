 »   »   » Veere Di Wedding Song Tareefan Is Out! Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Look Hip N' Happening!

The song Tareefan is out from Veere Di Wedding and Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar look nothing less than glam dolls and have carried the hip n' happening look throughout. The trio are seen grooving to the beats and we're sure you'll end up watching the music video more than once as it's too hard to take our eyes off from the them.

Watch the song Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding below!



It's such a cool song, right? The film-makers have pressed all the right buttons on this one as it's foot-tapping and will surely stick on your mind for a long time. Tareefan manages to get all the attention, thanks to the superhot looks of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.



Tareefan is sung by Badshah and the music is composed by Qaran. The lyrics to the song is written jointly by Qaran, Rupin Pahwa and Badshah. Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is all set to hit the theatres on June 1, 2018. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor.



