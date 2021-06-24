Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Have A Mid-Week Movie Night With A Special Treat!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood diva is thoroughly enjoying her motherhood. Despite having her second child, a newborn at home, Kareena always makes sure that she gives enough time and attention to her first child, Taimur. Interestingly, the actress had a mid-week movie night with Taimur on Wednesday, along with a very special treat.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to her Insta story and posted the close-up video of a yummy-looking ice cream packet. Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed that the ice cream is especially sent by her close friend and the producer of Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor. "Rheaaa!! #Amaze. Can't wait to dig in... Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl," wrote Kareena on her Insta story.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now back to her fitness journey post her second delivery. The actress shared the update on International Yoga Day, by posting a picture of herself in a yoga pose, with a motivating caption. In the post, Kareena has revealed how her Yoga journey began in 2006 when she signed Tashan and Jab We Met. The actress revealed that it is indeed painful to get back after two babies and four months of postpartum. In her post, Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that for her, Yoga time is me time.

Coming to her acting career, the talented actress had finished her portions for Laal Singh Chaddha, before delivering her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan. Interestingly, the Kareena Kapoor Khan had shot for her portions amidst pandemic, despite being pregnant. When it comes to her personal life, Kareena and hubby Saif are yet to announce the name of their second son.