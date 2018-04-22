 »   »   » WEDDING PHOTOS! Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Are A 'Match Made In Heaven'

And that moment finally arrived! Supermodel-actor Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar finally exchanged wedding vows today iin Alibaug in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding was an amalgamation of Assamese and Maharashtrian rituals where the lovebirds got married under a beautiful canopy of marigold flowers at a resort.

Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar chose to color-cordinate their outfits in white and made a lovely pair together. Ankita opted for minimal make up and traditional jewellery with her crisp cream golden saree and looked mesmerizing as a 'bride'. And do we need to say anything about her 'handsome' dulha?

We bring you some fresh pictures and videos from their wedding. Check them out right away-

Don't miss these inside videos from their wedding rituals-

The pre-wedding celebrations, which included a mehendi function, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet were held in Alibaug on Saturday.

Earlier speaking about Ankita, Milind had told a leading daily, "The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that."

Last week, there was a strong buzz that Milind and Ankita have broken up. However, now the couple has finally put all speculations to rest by exhanging nuptial vows.

We wish the newly married couple hearty congratulations!