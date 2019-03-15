Alia Bhatt On Marrying Ranbir Kapoor: It’s Not A Part Of My Plan Right Now

Alia Addresses Her Wedding Rumours

"You have to understand that personal life is called ‘personal' for a reason. In fact, that's why not many celebs talk about their relationships. The minute you say anything, there are random pieces of news including my supposed marriage."

Alia Isn’t Averse To Marriage But..

"But marriage is something that hasn't even crossed my mind. I am not averse to it. But it's not a part of my plan right now. I have a lot of work to do."

Alia Further Added..

"It's not as if I won't work post marriage, whenever it happens. But right now, my focus is just on work. My priorities will probably shift in time. As of now, it hasn't."

Why Alia Is Skeptical About Talking About Ranbir?

Not so long ago, when Alia was asked about same, she was quoted as saying,. "It's not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part - and a very important part - of my life. It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be."

Alia On Her Relationship With Ranbir: I Want To Protect

"Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm. You can say that it's like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it's not ready to come on social media the way Edward has."