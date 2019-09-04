English
    Chhichhore First Movie Review Out: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Receives Praises

    Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who made his directorial debut in 2011 with the National Award-winning film, Chillar Party, is all set to hit the theatres on September 6. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios and we're here with the first review of the movie.

    Kritik Agrawal @AgrawalKritik: "Chhichhore what a beautiful movie with beautiful message... Really a heart touching must watch movie...#IITB #Chhichhore."

    𝐒𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦 @sohamrk_ "#Chhichhore will be a huge success. Extremely positive reviews as expected. ❤"

    Siddharth Mathur @TheSidMathur: "#ChhichhoreMovieReview Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Story 4/5 , Script 4/5 , Direction 4/5 , Acting 4/5 Final Verdict - Chhichhore is well written and well made film ! Paisa Vasool !"

    Debotri Ghosh @DebotriG: "#Chhichhore is fun, wacky and breezy. Had so much fun watching it @niteshtiwari22 @varunsharma90 @TahirRajBhasi and @NaveenPolishety ; you guys stole my heart.😄."

    Ghouse Khan @GhouseK41235274: "The two best things about #Chhichhore are its editing and @varunsharma90's comic brilliance. @niteshtiwari22 shows us how good he is when it comes to inspirational films. Also, the chemistry between @itsSSR and @ShraddhaKapoor is quite solid."

    Monika Rawal @monikarawal. "#Chhichhore is a relevant film with a message that stays with you! A riot of emotions sure to make you nostalgic. With its dialogues and comic punches as the highlight, watch it for brilliant performances by @varunsharma90 @itsSSR @TahirRajBhasin. Take a bow, @niteshtiwari22."

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder: "#Chhichhore is a heartwarming and endearing film that delivers more than what it promised. This will not just make you relive your college days but also make you feel good about life. If you have loved 3 Idiots, you would fall for Chhichhore as well."

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Chhichhore.

