Dabangg 3 Trailer Out: Salman Khan Aka Chulbul Pandey Takes The Internet By Storm

Amid all the anticipation, finally the much-awaited trailer of Dabangg 3 is out! In the trailer, Salman Khan can be seen reprising his role of Robin Hood-like cop Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha is seen playing his love interest, Rajjo. Dabangg 3, which marks the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise, is directed by Prabhudeva and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.

Speaking of the trailer, it's every bit entertaining and it has a couple of hilarious moments. We're sure that the film will shatter many records at the box office. Unlike Salman and Sonakshi, Saiee Manjrekar and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep (who will be playing the antagonist) are the new additions to the third instalment of the film.

Going by the trailer, one can assume that Dabangg 3 will have a flashback, showing the backstory of how Chulbul Pandey became a cop. From whistle worthy dialogues to Chulbul Pandey's killer swag, the trailer has everything, which will make fans desperate for the film's release.

Salman Khan's fans are totally in awe of the Superstar after watching the trailer and they feel Dabangg 3 will be better than Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.