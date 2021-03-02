What Salman Khan Did For Saiee Manjrekar's Friends When They Visited Dabangg 3 Sets Will Win Your Heart!

'Salman Khan has a heart of gold,' believe most of the industry people, because whenever they have faced any trouble in their lives, their 'Bhaijaan' was always there to help them. Apart from helping his colleagues, Salman is also well-known for nurturing the careers of all his protégés, and currently, Saiee Manjrekar is one of them.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Saiee revealed that she is still in touch with Salman, and makes sure to ask for his suggestion or opinion before taking up any project. For the unversed, Salman launched Saiee, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar with Dabangg 3.

Saiee, who never fails to sing praises of Salman, said that he is someone who is very important in her life, and she is glad that he showed trust in her and gave her the opportunity to be where she is today.

"I always take his opinions into consideration and always talk with him for inputs. Whenever I am offered a project, I reach out to him," added Saiee.

Narrating an incident from Dabangg 3 sets, Saiee revealed that apart from making her feel comfortable, Salman also went ahead to make her friends feel comfortable who visited her on the film's sets.

ALSO READ: Saiee Manjrekar Reminisces About Her First Shot With Salman Khan: He Gave Prabhu Sir A Crooked Smile

"I have known Salman sir ever since I was a kid. At this point of time he knows my friends too (laughs). My female friends used to come to the sets of Dabangg 3 to see him. He used to make them also comfortable. He has been extremely sweet to them," asserted Saiee.

With respect to work, Saiee will next be seen in Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major and Kiran Korrapati's Ghani. Ghani is a Telugu-sports drama which marks Saiee's debut in the South film industry.

ALSO READ: Saiee Manjrekar On Ananya, Sara & Janhvi: I Watch Their Interviews; They're So Real