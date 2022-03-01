Salman Khan Has Tied The Knot With Sonakshi Sinha? Learn The Whole Truth

If there is one superstar whose love life has been under constant scrutiny, it is inevitably Salman Khan. His fans and the entire fraternity is waiting for the day when he will lose his 'bachelor' tag. However, rumour mills were doing the rounds that the actor had tied the knot actress Sonakshi Sinha after a wedding picture of the two had gone viral on social media.

However, the truth is that Salman Khan is still very much a bachelor and that the picture being circulated of him and Sonakshi Sinha is photoshopped by a presumable fan. For the unversed, Sonakshi had made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 blockbuster movie Dabangg alongside Salman. Take a look at the picture that had gone viral on social media.

Even though the marriage rumour is false, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share a close bond with each other. The two also worked together in the other films of the franchise namely Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019). In an earlier interview with IANS, Sonakshi had spoken about her bond with the megastar.

Sonakshi Sinha Does Not Want To Portray Characters That Are Not Strong Enough

The Rowdy Rathore actress had said, "My bond with him goes beyond a professional relationship of co-actors. I knew him before I started acting. Our families have known each other for a long time now, and I have known him more as a friend than a co-star."

Zaheer Iqbal Reacts To Linkup Rumours With Sonakshi Sinha; Says 'She Is One Of My Best Friends'

Apart from this, Sonakshi Sinha also credited Salman Khan for giving her the opportunity to realize her love for acting with the Dabangg franchise. The Son Of Sardaar actress had said, "Dabangg is what made me realise what my true calling is. I never thought I would end up being an actor till Salman told me that I am doing this film. But from day one on set, I knew this is where I belong. So the franchise is like a homecoming for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the movie Double XL opposite Huma Qureshi. She is also speculated to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix magnum opus Heeramandi. Salman Khan on the other hand has projects like Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, sequels of No Entry and Bajrangi Bhaijaan on the pipeline.