Dabangg 3 Actor Javed Hyder Reveals He Is Not Selling Vegetables For Living

Dolly Bindra's Tweet

After finding out that the video went viral, Javed told Mumbai Mirror that he had no idea the video would be misunderstood. "No, I am not a vegetable vendor. I am an actor by profession even now. The entire selling vegetable video was just an act and I had made that TikTok only to motivate my followers that one should not give up when times are tough and that no work is small or big. I had no idea that it would go out with this message."

Javed On Viral Video

"Dolly Bindra ji had shared the video on her social media handle stating that I'm selling vegetables now and I had even commented that it was only an act and nothing more, but I think people didn't notice it and the video went viral overnight," Javed added.

Javed Has Over 99k Followers On TikTok

Javed Hyder also added that even if he had to sell vegetables, he does not have a problem. "By God's grace, I have enough to lead a normal life even if work doesn't resume for the next couple of months. And even if I have to sell vegetables for a living in future, I have no qualms in doing it as that is also a normal job just like acting or anything else."

Meanwhile, Javed has worked in well-known films like Ghulam, Dabangg 3, Chandni Bar, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Welcome Back and more. He has also been seen in TV shows like Jeannie Aur Juju.