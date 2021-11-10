Mahesh Manjrekar Reveals Why He Didn't Like Daughter Saiee's Acting In Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 2019 film Dabangg 3 in which she essayed the role of Chulbul Pandey's former lover Khushi. In a recent interview with ETimes, Mahesh Manjrekar spoke about his daughter's act in this cop film and revealed that he told her that he didn't like it.

The filmmaker opened up on his reaction when Saiee informed him about her acting aspirations and said, "I didn't react because it came out of the blue. Salman said that he has to give her this role and she was also very excited, I didn't have any chance to say anything. Somewhere Saiee had done 2-3 small roles in two of my films. So I knew that she's very comfortable in front of the camera. She is not very conscious."

Recalling his experience of seeing her perform on the sets, Manjrekar said, "I went to her first shooting at Mehboob, I was sitting at the monitor and watching it and she did it. It was a big scene with Salman and she did it, everybody clapped and everybody was praising and Prabhudeva was also happy. She came home and asked me, 'How was it?'. I said, 'I didn't like it.' I said, 'Why were you not smiling?' to which she replied that Prabhudeva sir said not to show teeth. Then I said, 'Why were you not looking at him', to which she replied that I am not supposed to make eye contact with Prabhudeva sir. I was like, 'Eyes are the actor's window. What is wrong!' So somehow what they liked, I didn't like. So I told her few things and if you ask me the end result or if you ask me how many points I would give her after watching 'Dabangg 3', if I'm very generous I'll give her 40/100. Not that she was liking it, but she was asked to do that and she did it."

He continued, "When you tell an actor what to do, it looks very plastic. So somewhere, you can't tell an actor where to keep your hands because then it becomes very mechanical. You have to let them go. So I just let him do and I just used to tell him his mood. So she did a South film now, one of her films is releasing in November and the other one in January and she's very happy about."

On being asked if Saiee seeks advice from him, he said, "What has happened is that today the children are so smart, they've seen the world cinema, so I don't go to advise her. Because I might advise her something and the role might be something different. Unless I have a role for her, then I will make a graph for her that what she has to do. So now they're pretty independent and I feel I should let her do that. Today, she has that feeling of achievement, tomorrow she shouldn't feel that my father did this or I got this readymade. So that is what I like, she's a self-made girl."

Manjrekar added, "If someone comes to me with a role for her, I just simply give her manager's numbers and tell them not to tell me anything and talk to her. I am nobody to take the decision. Something that I might like, she might not like. So I let them be."

Mahesh Manjrekar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Antim which stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. The cop film is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and is slated to release on November 26, 2021.