Oops Moment! Deepika Padukone FORGETS She's The Wife Of Ranveer Singh; Her Reaction Is Hilarious

Deepika Padukone, who's known for winning millions of hearts, had a rather funny oops moment, when she attended the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series in New Delhi. While speaking to the crowd, Deepika said, "I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am an actor..." and took a pause. The host then prompted her saying, "A wife?" To which, Deepika said smilingly, "Ohh I forgot that" and left everyone in spilits! Isn't it a sweet oops moment?

Deepika, who herself has suffered from depression, is doing everything to educate and make aware the society about mental health and the foundation has helped many people to overcome anxiety, depression and stress!

The event was also attended by Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Chhapaak and Kapil Dev's biopic, 83. In Chhapaak, Deepika is paired opposite Vikrant Massey whereas, in 83, she will be seen sharing screen space with her hubby, Ranveer Singh for the the first time after marriage.