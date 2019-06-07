Kangana Ranaut's Sister On Mental Hai Kya Rumours: 'Nepotism' Gang Wants To Harm Kangana's Career
Yesterday, there were various reports floating in the media about Kangana Ranaut wanting to re-shoot a lot of scenes in her upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya' as she wasn't happy with her character arc and felt that her co-star Rajkummar Rao had got more prominence in those scenes.
Later, the film's director Prakash Kolvelamudi had denied these reports and clarified, "Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have brought their energy to the film and they are fantastic to work with. The entire process was collaborative. The shift in the release date of the film was made keeping in mind the business perspective. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue."
Amidst all this, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is quite vocal on Twitter, launched a fresh series of tweet attacks and alleged that the nepotism gang was behind these rumours.
Rangoli Claims The 'Nepotism Gang' Wants To Harm Kangana's Career
Rangoli tweeted, " Everytime nepo gang wants to harm Kangana's career they make such articles viral, truth is every director isn't looking to baby sit a thumb twiddling dumb star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back".
Kangana's Sister Says The Actress Gave Break To Directors Like Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl
"Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl...lot of young south makers who want to work in this industry but cant because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana's house."
Kangana Is So Busy That She Has No Time Even For Her Own Script
She further wrote, "...and cos of that she is the highest paid, busiest actress today she has no time even for her own script... thanks movie mafia for proving that pappu will always be a pappu."
Ouch!
"Pappu is every poor kid of a rich parent who is being shoved down public throat, Pappu is nt one person anymore its become entire community f these innocent children who jst want to hv a kulfi in this hot summer bt forced to do all the things someone deserving & worthy should do."
'Please Don't Compare Them With Kangana'
Replying to a tweet which mentioned, "Box office pull of actress : 1. #KangnaRanaut 2.#AaliaBhatt 3. #DeepikaPadukone 4. #KatrinaKaif 5. #ShraddhaKapoor What is yours?," Rangoli wrote, "real competition wl b if other actresses lso act wid first time directrs & producrs & play hero f the film,even if dey do one film like dat we want to see,den we wl call it a competition,riding on big names & calling it your personal success is a joke."
She further wrote, "Tanu weds Manu frenchise, Queen, Manikarnika and many films like these had new producers, and new directors this is real success, this is a big gamble, always fishing for the bigger piece of the cake trying to find the best deal is not bad... but please don't compare them to Kangana who gambles everything for one feeling that even she herself doesn't understand."
