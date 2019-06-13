Post Bharat Success, Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Film Critics

I Get Scared When My Films Get Good Reviews

When asked what was his reaction when the critics gave good ratings to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan said, "I get scared! That why did they give (those star ratings) because their thinking never matches with the audience. Then I wonder ‘oh what if this doesn't do well'. But the reason I do the kind of movies I do is because I loved the scripts."

A Big Thank You

Talking about Bharat's success, Salman said, "I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone's work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it's okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them.''

Go & Watch Bharat

''People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven't watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It's a good film."

For The Uninitiated

Bharat is the remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father (2014). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.