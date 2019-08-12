Priyanka Chopra's Reply To A Pakistani Lady Who Yelled At Her: 'Not Fond Of War But I'm Patriotic'

A Pakistani Woman Verbally Attacked Priyanka

It so happened that a woman pointed fingers at the 'Quantico' actress and accused her of encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.

The lady told PeeCee, "As a Goodwill Ambassador, you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. People like me have supported you in your business."

The Actress Held Her Calm

After she vent out, Priyanka who was as cool as a cucumber said, "I hear you...whenever you are done venting. Got it. Done?"

Priyanka Reacted Like This

The actress said, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me."

Don't Embarrass Yourself: PeeCee To The Pakistan Woman

She further added, "But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell, don't embarrass yourself."